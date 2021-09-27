City Guide
Texas inmates soon receiving computer tablets to help with rehabilitation and reintegration

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced this month they want to provide tablets to nearly every inmate in the state over the next 12 months.

The Roach Unit in Childress will be one of the first ones to receive tablets near the end of the year.

The state started looking into this when COVID-19 restricted communication inmates had with the outside world.

Now they will able to send emails, stay aware of current events, and have access to online learning to help them succeed outside of prison.

“A lot of our education is online and so individuals can participate, come out of prison with some type of trade or job then that is going to facilitate their reintegration back into society,” said Dr. Harry Hueston, former criminal justice professor from West Texas A&M University.

Securus technology is providing the tablets for free and prison administration will be able to monitor what can be viewed online.

The department released a statement saying it will bring efficiency for employees having to scan inmates mail for contraband and illegal substances.

Dr. Hueston believes that surveillance is necessary to ensure that inmates make progress

“I think this is apart of an ongoing ability of the state of Texas to say ‘Lets see if we can use this as an educational and rehabilitation tool,’” said Dr. Hueston.

Prisons will get over 100,000 of these tablets and they will be given on a privilege basis.

