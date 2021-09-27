City Guide
WF Crime Stoppers need help solving 1987 cold case homicide

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community's help...
Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community's help in solving it.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving a cold case homicide.

The crime happened on Sept. 6, 1987. The victim, Julio Pomarez, was found with stab wounds outside of the Mi Oficina Bar at the intersection of 2nd and Scott streets.

Pomarez was taken to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, reference case #21-080535 when calling. Long distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

