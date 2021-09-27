WFAFB Mobile Pantry has 1 stop left in September

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting one last location in September.

The mobile pantry will be heading over to the Mill St. Housing Center on Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

October’s Mobile Pantry dates can be found below:

Blue Sky Self Storage

Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lake Wichita Park

Oct. 7 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

City View Baptist Church

Oct. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

Oct. 15 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Legacy Church of God

Oct. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Midtown Manor

Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon

Mill St. Housing Center

Oct 26 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The mobile pantry schedule for November and December can be found here.

