WFAFB Mobile Pantry has 1 stop left in September

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank's Mobile Pantry will be visiting one last location in September.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting one last location in September.

The mobile pantry will be heading over to the Mill St. Housing Center on Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

October’s Mobile Pantry dates can be found below:

Blue Sky Self Storage

  • Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lake Wichita Park

  • Oct. 7 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

City View Baptist Church

  • Oct. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

  • Oct. 15 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Legacy Church of God

  • Oct. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Midtown Manor

  • Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon

Mill St. Housing Center

  • Oct 26 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The mobile pantry schedule for November and December can be found here.

