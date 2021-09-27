Wichita County Clerk announces weekend closure

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Clerk’s office announced on Monday that it would be closed during the upcoming weekend.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, and last until Monday, Oct. 4. Officials attributed the closing to the passing of long-time employee Linda Barboza, and apologized for any inconvenience the closure may cause for the public.

