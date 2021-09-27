City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita County Clerk announces weekend closure

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Clerk’s office announced on Monday that it would be closed during the upcoming weekend.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, and last until Monday, Oct. 4. Officials attributed the closing to the passing of long-time employee Linda Barboza, and apologized for any inconvenience the closure may cause for the public.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Most popular baby names in the last 100 years
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
6 deaths, 98 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Wet weather approaches
Much needed rain this week

Latest News

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help...
WF Crime Stoppers need help solving 1987 cold case homicide
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
6 deaths, 98 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collided with an...
Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities
Steer at East Texas State Fair
WATCH: Steer gets loose, injures woman at state fair in Texas