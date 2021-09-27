Zavala Celebrates Latinx Heritage Month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits in your communities. In this episode, our host Julia Melim checked out ZAVALA and their Zavala International Dancers promoting Latinx Heritage Month.

Zavala is a non-profit organization that promotes Latin & Hispanic culture throughout the Texoma area, raising awareness through food, music and dance!

“Being at Zavala is being able to showcase all the different cultures, being able to meet people from all walks of life that are either Hispanic or want to know about the Hispanic culture,” Mario Ramirez, President of Zavala Hispanic Heritage said.

“Latinx Heritage Month is super important for us to celebrate specially in Texas (...) where we do have a large population of Latinos, and so I think that it’s important for us to celebrate our culture, it’s rich and it’s integrated to a lot of Texas culture, like Tacos, Texas loves Tacos!” Ramirez said. “It’s important for us to recognize that we are a diverse community and an inclusive community and we’re getting there to the inclusion part.”

Keyla Ahow is a board member for Zavala Hispanic Heritage, she’s from Venezuela and she shares the passion for promoting Hispanic culture, “We were founded in 2001 and our main goal is to preserve the Hispanic culture and to support our youth community in leadership and educational opportunities.”

They’re the winner of the Junior League Give Light Awards for the month of September honored by the Junior League of Wichita Falls, and it comes just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month that kicked off on September 15th and goes through October 15th, which happens every year during this time.

“We definitely love the fact that Junior League supports us, they’ve supported us for a couple of years now in many different ways,” Ramirez said. “We appreciate their support and the board’s support.”

Zavala offers a variety of events and opportunities throughout the year, so if you’re interested in learning more about Hispanic Culture and finding out ways to get involved with Zavala, you can go to their Facebook page: Zavala Heritage or you can check out their website Zavala Hispanic Culture Initiative.

