Band of the Week: Holliday Eagles

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our new feature, Band of the Week, gives us an inside look into some of Texoma’s most competitive high school bands.

We kicked off with the eagles of Holliday High, and the students made sure to rise to the occasion.

“This has been a lot of fun -- they bring a lot of energy, they know what is expected,” said band director Dane Richardson.

Organizing a high school band means coordinating many different parts: instruments, color guard, and choreography all have to come together in order to give a seamless performance with great sound. Senior head drum major Sara Jones reflected, “It’s super hard to get a large group of people together to do anything, and just seeing the show come together thoughout each practice and just so many people coming together to do the same thing and getting it done amazingly, it’s really awesome.”

Holliday’s band is made up of students with many different backgrounds and commitments, but they all come together to get the job done.

“The big thing here is that we share kids [with other organizations],” said Richardson. “One of our drum majors is a football players, another one’s a volleyball player. There’ll be a practice with a bunch of kids gone because there’s a volleyball game or a tournament, and then they’ll come back still wearing their uniforms and finish practice.”

The activity of the band crescendos on Fridays, when the band performs at pep rallies to get students excited before rushing to perform at the game.

“Friday is a really long day, it’s busy and pretty exciting,” said Jones. “We have to get focused and go straight into it.”

Overall, Richardson is extremely proud of his band, and how they conduct themselves both on and off the field. “They just bring that energy to everything, and it doesn’t matter if it’s on the football field or the basketball court.”

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.