City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Court denies Dylann Roof’s request for new appellate hearing

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. Attorneys for the federal government have opposed Roof's request for a new appellate hearing, arguing that the South Carolina man was properly convicted and sentenced for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black congregation.(Source: AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Dylann Roof has lost the next phase of his appeal, with a federal court turning down his request for a new hearing to challenge his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.

That order was issued Monday by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

Authorities have said he opened fire during the closing prayer of a Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, raining down dozens of bullets on those assembled.

Roof’s lawyers have argued he shouldn’t have been allowed to represent himself during the sentencing phase of his trial.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
6 deaths, 98 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Wichita Falls
Wichita County Clerk announces weekend closure
Officers were called to the Cumulus Media building at around 5 a.m.
Police recover stolen truck from ransacked Cumulus Media Building

Latest News

The Convention and Visitor's bureau took home multiple industry awards.
WF Convention and Visitors Bureau wins industry awards
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul
The robot uses cameras, sensors and artificial technology to avoid walls or dogs, and Amazon...
Amazon unveils ‘Jetsons’-like roaming robot for the home
In remarks before Congress, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley calls the 20-year war in...
Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’
The medical center has seen 58 total deaths since the pandemic began.
Graham Regional Medical Center reports 4 new COVID-19 related deaths