First Step hosting 19th annual Candlelight Vigil on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Step, Inc. will be hosting its 19th annual Candlelight Vigil this Friday in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event will honor the Texans who have lost their lives to domestic violence and will also celebrate all survivors.

It’ll take place outside the Wichita County Courthouse at 6 p.m. and social distancing is encouraged.

