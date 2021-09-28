City Guide
First Step hosting 19th annual Candlelight Vigil on Friday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Step, Inc. will be hosting its 19th annual Candlelight Vigil this Friday in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event will honor the Texans who have lost their lives to domestic violence and will also celebrate all survivors.

It’ll take place outside the Wichita County Courthouse at 6 p.m. and social distancing is encouraged.

