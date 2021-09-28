Graham Concert Association upbeat for 2021-2022 season

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits in your communities. In this episode, we’re taking you to Graham, as the community returns to live music.

The Graham Concert Association offers live music for all tastes and ages. The 2021-2022 season has begun and board members are excited to be able to offer live music to the community once again.

“Last year was the only season I’m aware of that they have actually had to skip or postpone a season. But [the Graham Concert Association] has been bringing the arts, performing arts whether it be comedy, whether it be musical or it be live theater, they’ve had a performance here for many many years in this building,” Brendan Weatherman, program chair for the Graham Concert Association said.

Performances take place inside the historic Memorial Auditorium in Graham. This year’s lineup includes The Quebe Sisters, Wade Bowen, The Fort Worth Symphony, and many more.

“We’ve got a little bit of everything. [...] It’s a great lineup. We are very excited. We knew that this would probably be a risk early on because we have to book and make these decisions so early in the year. And not really knowing how the community or the state or whatever the government might be at that point in time, we just knew that we needed to make that a priority,” Weatherman said.

“The community needs that sort of uplifting and the arts are something that are there to help people feel good and excited about things. To give them something to look forward to doing and I think Graham has kind of embraced that as a whole. We’re getting back to the things that make life worth living.”

For more information, you can find the Graham Concert Association on Facebook. To purchase your season tickets, head to GrahamConcertAssociation.com. If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.