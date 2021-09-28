National Voter Registration Day has a special meaning for Wichita Falls pastor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “The first time I registered someone to vote, we were down at the farmers market,” said Kaye Holland, President of the League of Women Voters. Holland is out once again encouraging people to register to vote. For the past five years, the league is pushing to get more people at the polls.

“I got up and hugged the lady when she got through. I was so excited that I registered my first voter,” added Holland.

For one Baptist pastor. It was a badge of honor to register to vote.

“I was able to do the things my father and my grandfather couldn’t do. When I got the chance to vote and to register to vote nothing was going to stop me,” said Rev. Angus Thompson, Pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Holland says voters put politician’s to work.

“The people who get elected are work for the voters, the people who voted for them. So, they are doing our business and we need to keep up with that,” said Holland.

“Voting and politics determines how deep you gonna be buried when you die. It determines what kind of what you’re going to drink, the quality of water you’re going to drink. Voting and registering to vote will determine whether the climate is gonna burn up,” expressed Rev. Thompson.

“It takes everyone’s voice to be able to speak, and if you don’t have a voice and you’re not speaking then someone else is speaking for you,” explained Holland.

