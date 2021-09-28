City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

National Voter Registration Day has a special meaning for Wichita Falls pastor

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls Library
Wichita Falls Library(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “The first time I registered someone to vote, we were down at the farmers market,” said Kaye Holland, President of the League of Women Voters. Holland is out once again encouraging people to register to vote. For the past five years, the league is pushing to get more people at the polls.

“I got up and hugged the lady when she got through. I was so excited that I registered my first voter,” added Holland.

For one Baptist pastor. It was a badge of honor to register to vote.

“I was able to do the things my father and my grandfather couldn’t do. When I got the chance to vote and to register to vote nothing was going to stop me,” said Rev. Angus Thompson, Pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Holland says voters put politician’s to work.

“The people who get elected are work for the voters, the people who voted for them. So, they are doing our business and we need to keep up with that,” said Holland.

“Voting and politics determines how deep you gonna be buried when you die. It determines what kind of what you’re going to drink, the quality of water you’re going to drink. Voting and registering to vote will determine whether the climate is gonna burn up,” expressed Rev. Thompson.

“It takes everyone’s voice to be able to speak, and if you don’t have a voice and you’re not speaking then someone else is speaking for you,” explained Holland.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
6 deaths, 98 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Officers were called to the Cumulus Media building at around 5 a.m.
Police recover stolen truck from ransacked Cumulus Media Building
Wichita Falls
Wichita County Clerk announces weekend closure

Latest News

Popular snacks recalled due to same Salmonella concern
Texas bearing brunt of salmonella outbreak
First Step hosting 19th annual Candlelight Vigil on Friday
First Step hosting 19th annual Candlelight Vigil on Friday
The Convention and Visitor's bureau took home multiple industry awards.
WF Convention and Visitors Bureau wins industry awards
The medical center has seen 58 total deaths since the pandemic began.
Graham Regional Medical Center reports 4 new COVID-19 related deaths