Police recovering stolen truck from ransacked Cumulus Media Building

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD has located the truck stolen from the Cumulus Media building.

The Chevy pick-up, which had the “94.9 Outlaw” emblem on its side, was reportedly found abandoned in a ditch.

Officers responded to the Cumulus Media building on Call Field Rd. at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, after an employee reported that the location had been burglarized and ransacked. While no cost estimate has been released, there was reportedly extensive damage to the office areas of the Cumulus Media and Henderson Appraisals.

WFPD is encouraging the public to contact Crime Stoppers or the WFPD non-emergency line at (940) 720-5000 with any information that may assist in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.