Storms possible tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This afternoon a few strong to severe storms look to move into Texoma. Gusty winds, small hail, and localized flooding will be the main threats. Tuesday will have a high near 90 with cloudy skies, it will also feel more humid than yesterday. For the rest of the week expect more on and off rain chances. By this weekend cooler fall-like weather looks to settle in.

