Texas A&M Agrilife unveil new peanut sheller in Vernon

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Peanuts, peanut butter, peanut oil. Statewide, everything peanuts is going to see a boost in production and quality.

The Texas A&M Agrilife peanut sheller was unveiled on Monday in Vernon. Everyone in attendance was excited for the new million-dollar peanut sheller, which is the first of its kind specifically designed for seed production.

“When we had the opportunity to invest in this peanut sheller in Vernon, this was a no-brainer for us,” Patrick Stover, Vice Chancellor of Texas A&M Agrilife, said.

Since 2017, Vernon has worked with Texas A&M Agrilife to build the million dollar facility that will provide a huge relief to peanut farmers.

“For years we have been needing something like this to be able to keep our seed pure, keep it compartmentalized and make sure we get the right seed and the right genes,” Clint White, a peanut farmer, said.

“We use to have to go out of state,” Stover said. “All the way to Alabama to shell those peanuts to get that pure seed that we need to plant. That was such a barrier in terms of time and in terms of expense. We had no control of purity.”

The peanut sheller will be able to reduce split-seed losses to less than 10 percent. Farmers say this will increase productivity and profits; it also has the potential for Texas to become the top peanut producing state in America.

“Usually our typical yields are close to two tons per acre,” White said. “That is what we will shoot for is higher yields to be able to grow more peanuts. That in turn more peanuts to sell. That’s how financially it will help us.”

“Right now, Texas is the fourth leading peanut producer in the United States and we think we can do a lot better than this,” Stover said.

Both Texas A&M Agrilife and Vernon are appreciative of each other in the process of making this dream become a reality, and they are excited for the potential that this peanut sheller has to offer.

“Of this facility here, we would expect to see more job creation, more investment in agriculture both here in Vernon and statewide,” Stover said.

If you love peanuts or anything with them including candy bars, by this time next year many peanut products will have gone through the new peanut sheller and be on the shelves of your local stores.

