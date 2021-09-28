City Guide
UPDATE: WFPD releases photos of suspect from Cumulus Media burglary

Police hope that image taken from surveillance footage at the Cumulus Media building will help...
Police hope that image taken from surveillance footage at the Cumulus Media building will help identify the suspect.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Police have released photos of a suspect reported to have vandalized the Cumulus Media building.

The images were taken from surveillance footage on the property. Police hope that they will help in identifying the culprit.

Police responded to the burglary early Tuesday morning, and recovered a stolen truck from the incident later that day. While no cost estimate has been released, there was reportedly extensive damage to the office areas of the Cumulus Media and Henderson Appraisals.

WFPD is encouraging the public to contact Crime Stoppers or the WFPD non-emergency line at (940) 720-5000 with any information that may assist in the investigation.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
