WF Convention and Visitors Bureau wins industry awards

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has announced the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) won multiple awards at a tourism industry convention.

The CVB attended the annual Texas Association of Convention and Visitors Bureau Annual Conference, where its discoverwichitafalls.com won a “People’s Choice” Idea Fair award for best website in the under $1 million budget category, as well as a “Judge’s Choice” Idea Fair award for best website in all budget categories.

The awards demonstrated the website’s technical appeal and overall popularity: while the “Judge’s Choice” winners were selected by a panel of tourism industry experts, the “People’s Choice” competition allowed tourism industry peers to vote on their personal favorites.

“It is an honor to be recognized by our peers and the judge’s panel of tourism industry experts,” said Susan Kimes, CVB Marketing Manager. “I’m privileged to serve our community and bring more awareness to the abundance of local businesses and unique experiences Wichita Falls has to offer.”

