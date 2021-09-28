City Guide
WFFD extinguishes fire at Indian Falls Apartments

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department put out a fire at the Indian Falls Apartments on Monday.

Firefighters reported smoke showing from the building upon arrival. They found the fire in a bathroom and bedroom of an apartment unit and put it out in about 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was called to help two residents.

Fire department officials said the fire was started after a candle was left unattended in the bathroom.

The fire caused about $15,000 in damages to the building and $3,000 in damages to the contents.

