Wichita Falls firefighters selling T-shirts to help fight breast cancer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department is continuing their effort in raising money to end cancer.

The firefighters are selling T-shirts for the American Cancer Society and to help find a cure for breast cancer. Firefighter Jonathan Bradley said cancer hits home for him since his aunt had breast cancer. Bradley and his colleagues sympathize with many families fighting to end the horrible disease.

“Cancer is something that touches home to everybody, you know,” said Bradley. “Somebody that you know has been affected by cancer and breast cancer. We’re just trying to help support and raise awareness for that.”

You can buy a shirt for $15 at the Central Fire Station located at 1005 Bluff, Fire Station 8 located at 2000 Southwest Pkwy or online by clicking here.

They’ve been able to raise $139,000 since 2009.

