Additional lane closures affecting Southwest Parkway starting Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More Southwest Parkway lanes will close starting on Thursday.

Westbound Southwest Parkway between Kemp and Rhea will be reduced to a single lane for more paving work in the vicinity of the ditch enclosure project. Lane merging will start as far back as Maplewood.

Construction is expected to last through the weekend and possibly into Monday.

TxDOT officials said traffic back-ups will inevitably form during the mornings, at lunch, and after work on both directions of Kemp as well as Southwest Parkway. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

If rain or flooding occurs, the work will be postponed while the lane closures remain installed.

