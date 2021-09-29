City Guide
Booker T. Washington celebrating 100 years in education

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week, Booker T. Washington Elementary School is celebrating 100 years in education.

The first Booker T. Washington school opened on Flood Street in October of 1921.

A century later, Booker T. Washington Elementary is the only remaining location, so they’re celebrating the occasion starting at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.

They’ll have a walk from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church to the school and the entire Wichita Falls community is invited to come and join.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
