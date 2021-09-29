Camp Fire North Texas postpones Fall Family Fun Night to Oct. 7

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Camp Fire North Texas has postponed their Fall Family Fun Night due to potential weather conditions.

The event will now take place on Thursday, Oct. 7 at Harrell Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All Camp Fire members and their families are invited, along with any boy or girl interested in becoming a member of Camp Fire. Families are able to register at the event.

The event will be hosted by the Camp Fire board, staff and friends of Camp Fire. Attendees will enjoy hot dogs, roasted corn and s’mores, while “Tommy Tunes” will be the DJ. A bounce house, freight wagon rides and carnival games will also be featured.

For more information call (940) 322-5209 or stop by the Camp Fire office at 2414 Ninth Street. Their website can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.