City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Camp Fire North Texas postpones Fall Family Fun Night to Oct. 7

The event will take place on Thursday, October 7 at Harrell Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The event will take place on Thursday, October 7 at Harrell Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Camp Fire North Texas has postponed their Fall Family Fun Night due to potential weather conditions.

The event will now take place on Thursday, Oct. 7 at Harrell Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All Camp Fire members and their families are invited, along with any boy or girl interested in becoming a member of Camp Fire. Families are able to register at the event.

The event will be hosted by the Camp Fire board, staff and friends of Camp Fire. Attendees will enjoy hot dogs, roasted corn and s’mores, while “Tommy Tunes” will be the DJ. A bounce house, freight wagon rides and carnival games will also be featured.

For more information call (940) 322-5209 or stop by the Camp Fire office at 2414 Ninth Street. Their website can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas bearing brunt of salmonella outbreak
Texas bearing brunt of salmonella outbreak
WF thrift store a blessing for community
WF thrift store a blessing for community
Officers were called to the Cumulus Media building at around 5 a.m.
Police recover stolen truck from ransacked Cumulus Media Building
This undated photo provided by the Fort Worth Police Department shows Jason Thornburg....
Texas man admits to 5 killings, felt compelled to sacrifice
Wichita Falls
Wichita County Clerk announces weekend closure

Latest News

Construction is expected to last through the weekend and possibly into Monday.
Additional lane closures affecting Southwest Parkway starting Thursday
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
No deaths, 92 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
WFISD and educators low STARR test scores
WFISD and educators discuss low STAAR test scores
News Channel 6 partnering with WFAFB for canned food drive
News Channel 6 partnering with WFAFB, Hamilton Bryan for canned food drive