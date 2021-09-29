Concrete slab laid at 615 7th street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More development is coming to downtown Wichita Falls

This week a concrete slab was poured over the location of 615 7th street behind the brewing company. Those working on the project say the location will be turned into a dueling piano and jazz bar.

It will feature a modern look but will also keep some of the original walls from the building to fill in the missing historic look the city used to have.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.