Concrete slab laid at 615 7th street

Development will be jazz bar
615 7th street
615 7th street(KAUZ)
By Michael Grace
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More development is coming to downtown Wichita Falls

This week a concrete slab was poured over the location of 615 7th street behind the brewing company. Those working on the project say the location will be turned into a dueling piano and jazz bar.

It will feature a modern look but will also keep some of the original walls from the building to fill in the missing historic look the city used to have.

