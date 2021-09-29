City Guide
Hometown Pride Tour: Burkburnett Chamber supporting businesses

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Our Hometown Pride Tour is making its first stop in Burkburnett, also known as Boomtown, where the Chamber of Commerce has played a major role in the city for the past 100 years.

“The Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce exists to support and promote businesses within Burkburnett and so right now, we currently have approximately 108 businesses in our city that are a member of our chamber,” said Mindy Beeson, executive board member of the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce.

Out of those 108 businesses, which include restaurants, flower shops and gas stations, two of them, First Bank and Felty Oil, qualify for a special award during the chamber’s annual Members Appreciation Banquet.

“We usually have a guest speaker and entertainment. This year, it’s extra special because any business that has been around for 100 years, it’s a strenuous process to apply, they can apply to become a part of a Texas Treasure Award recipient. For a lot of these companies, they’re having to go back in old records and old files,” said Beeson.

To help honor those mom and pop shops that work day in and day out to keep the economy local and the nostalgia true.

“My favorite part of being a chamber member is getting to support our businesses. I’m very passionate about living in a town, living in this town, specifically in Burkburnett and getting to support our local businesses,” said Beeson.

The chamber’s annual Members Appreciation Banquet is set to take place in January. Businesses in Burkburnett interested in becoming a member are encouraged give the chamber a call.

