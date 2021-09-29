New businesses rebound in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mythical creators like Sasquatch are something a handful choose to believe, but choosing to start a new business after a global pandemic, well, that’s something you have to believe in.

“Everyone thinks you have to be rich to open up stores or you have to have contractors and blah blah blah,” Carl Alfert, owner of The Chooch Axe Throwing Arena said.

And if you couldn’t already tell, Alfert is a believer.

“I was in corporate America, I worked for Chuckie Cheese forever; and I said, okay I’ll save up some money, and here we are,” Alfert said.

After a trip to Alaska in July, Alfert and his kids were mesmerized by the idea of throwing axes indoors recreationally.

So, the next month he secured a lease for his location on Southwest Parkway and is set to open in October and he’s not the only one trying to land a bullseye when it comes to new business in the Falls.

“It’s nice to see those updates where for a while now you didn’t see a lot of new businesses,” CIty of Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said. “We’re starting to see a lot of permits being pulled for a lot of different things, even renovations, and additions.”

So, while Sasquatch and the thought of starting a new business may be scary, in order for either to exist, you have to believe.

“Are there going to be mistakes? Yes. Am I going to have setbacks? Of course. Am I scared? Well, no because I have to learn somehow. Let’s learn and move on,” Alfert said.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.