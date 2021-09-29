City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

News Channel 6 partnering with WFAFB, Hamilton Bryan for canned food drive

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is partnering with the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Hamilton Bryan Furniture for a canned food drive to kick off the fall season.

You can head on over to Hamilton Bryan Furniture and Appliances to drop off any extra canned goods you may have, and all of the donations go to help the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

They’ll be accepting donations until Oct. 1.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
6 deaths, 98 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Officers were called to the Cumulus Media building at around 5 a.m.
Police recover stolen truck from ransacked Cumulus Media Building
Wichita Falls
Wichita County Clerk announces weekend closure

Latest News

WFISD and educators low STARR test scores
WFISD and educators low STARR test scores
WF thrift store a blessing for community
WF thrift store a blessing for community
Booker T. Washington celebrates 100 years in education
Booker T. Washington celebrating 100 years in education
One of Burkburnett's water towers.
Hometown Pride Tour: Burkburnett Chamber supporting businesses