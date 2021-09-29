City Guide
No deaths, 92 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - No deaths and 92 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Wednesday, Sept. 29.

62 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been nine deaths and 272 new cases reported so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, September 27, 2021640s, 50s, 60s (2), 70s, 90s9866
Tuesday, September 28, 2021350s, 70s, 80s8263
Wednesday, September 29, 20210--9262

Last week, there were a total of 19 COVID-19 related deaths, 18 of which were not vaccinated. 80% of the 515 new cases were not vaccinated; of the 63 hospitalizations, nine were vaccine breakthrough cases and 1 was a reinfection (who is also a vaccine breakthrough case).

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly before a surge in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

