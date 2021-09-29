Rain chances continue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday will be hot and humid with rain chances developing in the afternoon. Today we will not see widespread rain like on Monday but a few showers and storms could develop east of a dry line that looks to push into the area. Widespread rain is expected Thursday as a cold front pushes into Texoma from the northwest. This weekend rain chances look to taper off and so do temps and humidity.

