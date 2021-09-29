City Guide
WF thrift store a blessing for community

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s only been a year since their grand opening but the Alive Ministry Thrift Store has only continued to grow.

They’re dedicated to helping families in need by providing things like furniture, clothes, a weekend ministry and now even a food pantry. They say as long as they can make enough to keep the lights on, they will continue to offer that free of charge and as often as it’s needed.

“Some will just come in and say I need this and we’ll say go get it,” said Gayle Hendrix, manager of Alive Ministry Thrift. “They’ll say are you serious, yeah get it and they’ll say nobody else will help us, we’re drug addicts, we’re homeless but people shy away from those kind of people and that’s not a good thing.”

Hendrix said sometimes those they help also give back by volunteering around the store. Some clean and others give back by helping to organize items that are donated.

