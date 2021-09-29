City Guide
Advertisement

WFISD and educators low STARR test scores

Teachers, principals and educators from schools all across the WFISD District said multiple factors come into play when it comes to those low test scores
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD Board of trustees, educators and school leaders met Tuesday to talk about an issue that’s been a much anticipated topic since last week.

The concern was about state STARR test results for the district and it follows a walkout at a board meeting last week. The frustration connected to the walk out of three board members was about not getting a report about low STARR test results that they say they requested to be put on the agenda.

There were many different sides about what caused the score to be so low, some were disappointment and others shocked.

“We’ve heard from our teachers and principals and their students were told that they don’t count. I don’t know how you can use that data as the bible of data. Because that’s where they were that day, that’s where they were.” said two members of WFISD Board of Trustees.

“When I saw the scores I honestly wanted to cry because I was embarrassed, I’m scared for those kids in general and I think we’re all doing everything we possible can.” said WFISD teacher.

Those teachers, principals and educators from schools all across the WFISD District said multiple factors come into play when it comes to those low test scores.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like being a new teachers with everything that has been brought to the forefront lately with COVID. It’s just different from what it was several years ago.”

While being a new teachers was hard enough during the pandemic WFISD board members believe teachers should be using a set curriculum. Instead of outside resources to teach students reading and math.

Our teachers are going on a website to find materials so they have something to teach in class. So if I’m a teacher and I wanna use biology ,I may choose a different biology than the teacher next door to me. So I don’t understand why or when we have gotten away from having a real curriculum,” said

While teachers say they enjoy the flexibility of not following a curriculum word for word. Especially if it makes a better learning experience for the child.

“I see where you’re coming from as far as needing a curriculum, but personally I like the flexibility of being able to utilize some of these program’s software what have you as supplemental resource.”

One thing all sides of this issue of low test scores did agree on was using a special program called Maps outside of state curriculum. That has shown to be effective inside the classrooms in another effort to get test scores where they should be.

