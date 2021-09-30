3 deaths, 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three deaths and 100 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Wednesday, Sept. 29.
60 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been 12 deaths and 372 new cases reported so far this week.
|Date
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, September 27, 2021
|6
|40s, 50s, 60s (2), 70s, 90s
|98
|66
|Tuesday, September 28, 2021
|3
|50s, 70s, 80s
|82
|63
|Wednesday, September 29, 2021
|0
|--
|92
|62
|Thursday, September 30, 2021
|3
|30s, 80s,90s
|100
|60
Last week, there were a total of 19 COVID-19 related deaths, 18 of which were not vaccinated. 80% of the 515 new cases were not vaccinated; of the 63 hospitalizations, nine were vaccine breakthrough cases and 1 was a reinfection (who is also a vaccine breakthrough case).
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly before a surge in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- COVID cases skyrocket in Wichita County
- Texas to deploy more medical personnel, establish more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers
- Texoma hospitals feeling strain due to rising COVID cases
- Third COVID-19 vaccine dose available for people with moderately, severely compromised immunity
- United Regional pleads for public to get vaccinated in ominous statement
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.