Aggravated assault case leads to life in prison

“I’m not sure why Illinois paroled such a dangerous offender,” said DA John Gillespie.
Anthony Casterberry, 47.
Anthony Casterberry, 47.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Anthony Casterberry has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of a January aggravated assault.

On Thursday, Judge Meredith Kennedy sentenced Casterberry, 47, in the 78th District Court. A jury had convicted him of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after he sliced a man’s throat with a knife back in January 2021.

The District Attorney’s office had argued that Casterberry was a danger to the public based on his lengthy and violent criminal history from Illinois; while he had no criminal record in Texas, he had previously been convicted of murder and assaulting a police officer in the other state.

“This violent offender certainly deserves this life sentence,” said John Gillespie, Wichita County District Attorney. “I’m not sure why Illinois paroled such a dangerous offender, but this sentence should mean he is never out of prison to harm anyone again.”

