Crowd gathers to protest United Regional vaccine mandate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dozens flooded the sidewalks of 11th Street on the campus of United Regional Thursday in protest of the hospital’s required vaccine mandate.

Right now, employees of the hospital have until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated or at least partially vaccinated. Anyone who fails to meet that date will no longer be allowed to work for the hospital.

Here is what some of the protestors in attendance had to say about the mandate in place:

“I’m for people having a choice, not for vaccinations, for being mandated. I’m also a nurse, not here but for a different company and that company is also mandating vaccinations and I stand to lose my job,” Wichita Falls resident Nolan Gann said.

“I know people who, you know, this is where they need to be. They’ve invested their years. They don’t see anywhere else to go. This is their family and friends and somebody is saying ‘hey you got to get the shot or you’re out,’ it’s just wrong,” Wichita Falls resident Mary Cantu said.

“I want that option and I don’t want my job to be affected by it and definitely not these other people who selflessly served the community,” Wichita Falls resident Chris O’Brian.

“It’s wrong to mandate that upon any human being and to threaten their jobs and their livelihood,” Wichita Falls resident Brenda Rich said.

“This is not America. This is not what the Constitution says. This is not what the Bill of Rights says. We have certain unalienable rights given to us by our creator and that is what we put in our bodies,” Wichita Falls resident Carla Schmehl said.

“Home of the free because of the brave. Don’t take away freedoms,” Wichita Falls resident Danny Beegle said.

“I don’t want to not have to come to this place every day, I love it. I love what I do, I love helping people... I love it and it’s a sad day that it’s either my job or a shot,” United Regional employee Karly Patty said.

