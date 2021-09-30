Flu shots available through WF Public Health District

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The flu vaccine will available on Oct. 4 through the Immunization Program.

The program is run through the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, and accepts both walk-ins and scheduled appointments.

With flu season right around the corner, the Public Health District is encouraging everyone to get the normal flu shot in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine. As always, everyone is also encouraged to take other precautions like frequently washing hands, covering sneezes and coughs, and avoiding touching one’s face.

The Immunizations Clinic will have both flu and COVID-19 vaccines available. While the COVID-19 vaccines are always free, flu shot pricing information can by found via the Health District’s website or by calling (940) 761-6841.

The Health District’s Immunization Clinic hours are:

Monday -Thursday from 8:00am-11:30am and 1:00pm-4:30pm

Friday from 8 a.m. 1:00pm

The Flu and COVID vaccines will be available during the lunch hour (12-1 p.m.)

