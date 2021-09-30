City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Flu shots available through WF Public Health District

With flu season right around the corner, the Public Health District is encouraging everyone to...
With flu season right around the corner, the Public Health District is encouraging everyone to get the normal flu shot in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The flu vaccine will available on Oct. 4 through the Immunization Program.

The program is run through the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, and accepts both walk-ins and scheduled appointments.

With flu season right around the corner, the Public Health District is encouraging everyone to get the normal flu shot in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine. As always, everyone is also encouraged to take other precautions like frequently washing hands, covering sneezes and coughs, and avoiding touching one’s face.

The Immunizations Clinic will have both flu and COVID-19 vaccines available. While the COVID-19 vaccines are always free, flu shot pricing information can by found via the Health District’s website or by calling (940) 761-6841.

The Health District’s Immunization Clinic hours are:

  • Monday -Thursday from 8:00am-11:30am and 1:00pm-4:30pm
  • Friday from 8 a.m. 1:00pm
  • The Flu and COVID vaccines will be available during the lunch hour (12-1 p.m.)

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barboza always had a smile on her face to anyone and she never met a stranger
Wichita County mourns the loss of longtime employee
WF thrift store a blessing for community
WF thrift store a blessing for community
Texas bearing brunt of salmonella outbreak
Texas bearing brunt of salmonella outbreak
Construction is expected to last through the weekend and possibly into Monday.
Additional lane closures affecting Southwest Parkway starting Thursday
Business owner bounce back
New businesses rebound in Wichita Falls

Latest News

This grant goes to the City Council on Tuesday for approval.
Wichita County sees decline in COVID cases
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
No deaths, 92 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
The medical center has seen 58 total deaths since the pandemic began.
Graham Regional Medical Center reports 4 new COVID-19 related deaths
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
3 deaths, 82 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County