Hometown Pride Tour: Scholarships for Burkburnett ISD students

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Our Hometown Pride Tour continues to roll right on through Burkburnett on Wednesday, where the Chamber of Commerce is making efforts to help not just small businesses but students hoping to have their own businesses one day.

‘We honor high school graduates that are headed off to college in a business field, so as the chamber, you know, honoring businesses in our community, we also want to honor kiddos who want to further their education and have aspiration in the business world,” said Audrey Ash, secretary of the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce.

Thanks to a partnership with the Burkburnett Legacy Foundation and proceeds made from chamber fundraisers over the past few years, four Burkburnett High School students have been on the receiving end of those scholarships.

Hometown Pride Tour: Burkburnett Chamber supporting businesses

“Each scholarship that we give is $500 per award, so just for the last two years that would be a thousand per year, $2,000 overall and we plan to give another thousand this year as well,” said Ash.

And hope to see some of those students years later as business owners.

“It’s just a way to pay it forward,” said Ash. “Our organization supports the businesses here but we also want to support new businesses that come our way. We want our kids to go off graduate and come back home to start their business and raise their families back here in Burkburnett.”

Ash, who is also assistant superintendent of Burkburnett ISD, said she hopes to bring both the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce and Burkburnett ISD together to create job ready classes and meet and greets between small business owners and aspiring students.

