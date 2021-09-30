City Guide
At least 1 injured after crash on Kemp, Ave. L
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First responders worked a crash scene Thursday involving two vehicles on Kemp and Avenue L.

At least one person was taken to a hospital via an ambulance. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Traffic in the area was detoured as the wreckage was cleared from the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

