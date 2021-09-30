City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Postal Service changes could mean slower mail delivery

Most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail...
Most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail traveling locally will continue to be two days.(John Dougherty/KTVF)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People across the country could see the pace of their mail delivery slow as early as Friday.

The United States Postal Service is implementing new service standards.

The changes include cuts to postal office hours and longer delivery times for certain mail.

According to a USPS spokeswoman, most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail traveling locally will continue to be two days.

However, there might be increased transit times for cross-country and other long-distance deliveries.

USPS also confirmed there will be an increase in prices due to the holiday season beginning Oct. 3 and ending Dec. 26.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF thrift store a blessing for community
WF thrift store a blessing for community
Barboza always had a smile on her face to anyone and she never met a stranger
Wichita County mourns the loss of longtime employee
Texas bearing brunt of salmonella outbreak
Texas bearing brunt of salmonella outbreak
Construction is expected to last through the weekend and possibly into Monday.
Additional lane closures affecting Southwest Parkway starting Thursday
Wichita Falls
Wichita County Clerk announces weekend closure

Latest News

President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden goals at risk, $1T public works bill splits Democrats
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea’s Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams US
FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh....
McRib returning to McDonald’s menu once again
FILE - This undated file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Sarah Everard. Wayne...
London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Memphis school shooting