Tila’s Travel: Dublin Home To Four Museums

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -This week on Tila’s Travels, I filled my plate with heaping helpings of history, southern charm, and some good old fashion storytelling.

Photojournalist Vincent Sargent and I headed down to Dublin, Texas, which is just a couple of hours from Wichita Falls. They have four museums and some of the most passionate history preservers you’ll ever meet. Let me tell you why you need to plan a day trip post haste. First up, the Ben Hogan Museum. The Texas golfer put Dublin on the world stage.

“The Ben Hogan Museum tells the story of a young boy, a businessman and a successful entrepreneur. It is also called a comeback tale. It is frequently called the greatest comeback in sports,” Karen Wright Executive Director of Dublin Economic Development Corp. said.

Even if golf or sports are not really your thing, this museum is a hole-in-one.

“I think the magic is the stories become real. Ben Hogan’s story is one everyone can relate to. The pain, the influence, the physical pain, the emotional pain. I think when you can have empathy for a story you begin to understand history,” Wright said.

Hogan’s father committed suicide when he was 9. He dropped out of school to support his family, eventually finding golf a sport that would propel him into success. It didn’t come easy for him, though. He played years without winning, endured a major accident that almost killed him, and had a determination like no other. They thought if he survived, that he may never walk again, but he did and became the only player to win the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open in the same year.

Right across the street, the story continues.

“The Frontline Workers Museum is actually called The National Health and Public Safety History Museum and it’s about everything that has to do with response, fire, EMT, and Police. It was great partnering with the museum across the street. You know when Tiger Woods had his accident everyone was like what is going to happen to golf. I’m not a golfer. I don’t understand golf and chasing a little white ball around that’s for old people. I removed all of the golf from the story and looked at it from a first responder point of view. It’s actually pretty popular exhibit here and now its about ready to go on tour,” Eddy Weiss, Owner and Curator of the Museum said.

Not only were there way more items and stories than we had time for, but many of the pieces from the past have really shaped where we are today.

“There is nothing new under the sun. We are still doing it the same way. We are trying new things and if it kills too many people, we take it off the market and try something else,” Weiss said.

This museum could really take way more than a day but, you could always make a few trips. They have a theme space where they swap things. Right now on display are items that recognize and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, so you got a couple more weeks to check it out.

“There is a port of entry in Texas right now named after him.” There is a movement right now to get him all of his medals he is owned he never got them because he was considered a US citizen though he fought for us and there are countless stories like that so we just wanted to bring some attention to,” Weiss said.

