WF man arrested on Comanche County warrant, drug charges

Raymond Demarcus Williams, 39.
Raymond Demarcus Williams, 39.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man who was arrested by Wichita Falls police on Tuesday on a Comanche County, Oklahoma warrant is also facing drug charges after a search of his hotel room.

Wichita Falls police seized 1,496 grams (3.29 pounds) of methamphetamine, 26 grams of heroin,...
Wichita Falls police seized 1,496 grams (3.29 pounds) of methamphetamine, 26 grams of heroin, and almost $20,000.(kauz)

Raymond Demarcus Williams, 39, was arrested after officers with the WFPD organized crime unit saw him leave a room at the Red Roof Inn on Central Freeway. Williams was wanted out of Comanche County on an outstanding felony arrest warrant for trafficking illegal drugs.

Officers then seized 1,496 grams (3.29 pounds) of methamphetamine, 26 grams of heroin, and almost $20,000 in cash during a search of Williams’ room.

Williams was charged for Manufacture or Delivery of a Substance in Penalty Group 1 Greater than 400 grams, and police expect additional charges to be filed in the future. The suspect remains in the Wichita County Jail on a $200,000 recommended bond.

