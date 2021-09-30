City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout October

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout October.
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout October.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout October.

WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout October
WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout October(WFAFB)

Mobile pantry officials will be heading to Blue Sky Self Storage on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Then on Oct. 7, they’ll be at Lake Wichita Park from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All of the October Mobile Pantry dates can be found below:

Blue Sky Self Storage

  • Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lake Wichita Park

  • Oct. 7 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

City View Baptist Church

  • Oct. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

  • Oct. 15 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Legacy Church of God

  • Oct. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Midtown Manor

  • Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon

Mill St. Housing Center

  • Oct 26 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The mobile pantry schedule for November and December can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barboza always had a smile on her face to anyone and she never met a stranger
Wichita County mourns the loss of longtime employee
WF thrift store a blessing for community
WF thrift store a blessing for community
Texas bearing brunt of salmonella outbreak
Texas bearing brunt of salmonella outbreak
Concrete slab laid at 615 7th street
Concrete slab laid at 615 7th street
Construction is expected to last through the weekend and possibly into Monday.
Additional lane closures affecting Southwest Parkway starting Thursday

Latest News

Raymond Demarcus Williams, 39.
WF man arrested on Comanche County warrant, drug charges
Anthony Casterberry, 47.
Aggravated assault case leads to life in prison
At least 1 injured after crash on Kemp, Ave. L
At least 1 injured after crash on Kemp, Ave. L
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
3 deaths, 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County