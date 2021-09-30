WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout October
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout October.
Mobile pantry officials will be heading to Blue Sky Self Storage on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Then on Oct. 7, they’ll be at Lake Wichita Park from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
All of the October Mobile Pantry dates can be found below:
Blue Sky Self Storage
- Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Lake Wichita Park
- Oct. 7 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
City View Baptist Church
- Oct. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- Oct. 15 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Legacy Church of God
- Oct. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Midtown Manor
- Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon
Mill St. Housing Center
- Oct 26 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ben Donnell Housing Center
- Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The mobile pantry schedule for November and December can be found here.
