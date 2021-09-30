WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout October

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout October.

Mobile pantry officials will be heading to Blue Sky Self Storage on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Then on Oct. 7, they’ll be at Lake Wichita Park from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All of the October Mobile Pantry dates can be found below:

Blue Sky Self Storage

Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lake Wichita Park

Oct. 7 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

City View Baptist Church

Oct. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

Oct. 15 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Legacy Church of God

Oct. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Midtown Manor

Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon

Mill St. Housing Center

Oct 26 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The mobile pantry schedule for November and December can be found here.

