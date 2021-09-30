Wichita County mourns the loss of longtime employee

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A huge loss is being felt in the halls and offices of the Wichita County Courthouse.

Linda Barboza was one of the longest serving employees of the county.

For most of the judges and her friends in the county clerk’s office where Barboza dedicated 25 years as a supervisor. They said she always had a smile on her face to anyone and she never met a stranger. Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon said she passed away from COVID-19 last Friday, a loss for the entire community.

“You take things you go along you see people everyday you never think about well that could be the last day I ever saw that person.” said Judge Woody Gossom Wichita County.

“It was hard to tell Linda no so whenever she asked for something you just couldn’t tell her no that’s how sweet she was,” said Judge James Hughes, Peace Officer Precinct One, Place one.

Barboza, who worked in the county clerk’s office for the past 25 years, left lasting impressions on everyone around her. For example, like one time when time when she and Judge Woody Gossom opened up the county clerk’s office on a Saturday to marry a young couple.

“Linda came down and when we finished it I said ‘let me give you something for coming down’ and she said, the aunt and uncle already gave me $100 but I gave it back to the couple, but she did that kind of thing everyday for people,” said Judge Gossom.

“The great thing about Linda was every time she would say goodbye, she always said I love you and it didn’t matter who you were,” said Judge Hughes.

If you were to step inside the Wichita County’s Clerk Office today, you would see balloons and flowers surrounding Linda’s desk, just as she left it.

“We pray for that office, we pray for Linda’s family but it’s a huge loss for the county clerk’s office. Not just as the person Linda but the experience, and the work ethic,” said Judge Hughes.

“I’ve talked to her husband he’s taking it pretty tough. I don’t know her children but there just are few people like her that had that internal warmth that just exuded out of her,” said Judge Gossom.

There will be a homecoming this Friday for Barboza and if you want to send a card to the county clerk’s office, Bohannon will be sure to get that to her family. We at News Channel 6 send our condolences as well.

