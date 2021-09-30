Wichita County sees decline in COVID cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the steady decline we have seen in new COVID cases, health officials believe this downward trend can continue. We have now seen almost a week straight of less than 100 new cases a day.

Health officials are happy to see the decline in those numbers and there is belief that with everything the county and Wichita Falls ISD is doing, this downward trend can continue.

“We are very glad the trend has been decreasing,” Amy Fagan, assistant director of health for the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District, said.

Wichita County has seen a steady decline in new COVID cases over the past week. Although health officials are happy to see that, they are worried about the number of COVID related deaths which are not declining.

“It is a little surprising to see that the number of cases is decreasing and yet our number of people who have passed away stays relatively high at 19 deaths just last week,” Fagan said.

Fagan said she believes this decline in new cases can continue because there has been an increase in the number of people getting vaccinated.

“At the beginning of the month, it was about 50 percent,” Fagan said. “The number who have had at least one dose who are 12 and up now, as of today, is 52.2 percent. That is a big change.”

Fagan also said the WFISD has done a great job in creating a safer environment for their kids and faculty inside the school and that they have played a big part in the decline of new COVID cases.

“Each school has adapted as they have seen how spread happened amongst their kids,” Fagan said. “Also, how to best work with parents to exclude those children who are symptomatic.”

“Our staff has done a tremendous job of being flexible and making changes when necessary because we are here for our students and we are here to do what’s best for them,” Ashley Thomas, Communications Officer for WFISD, said.

Thomas says they experienced a lot of cases when school first started compared to last year, so they wanted to make some changes to try and lower that number.

“The difference between last year and this year was the mask mandate so we just felt like if we could encourage our teachers and encourage our students to wear mask then we might see a difference in the number of cases and we have seen those numbers go down,” Thomas said.

Thomas also says each school has done a great job in making sure kids wash their hands or use sanitizer when needed.

“Our teachers have really stepped up and have done a really good job of making sure that they are keeping their rooms clean and sanitized in between classes and cleaning off desk or shared materials,” Thomas said.

Health officials and the WFISD hope the downward trend of new cases will continue as everyone works together to keep Wichita County safe and healthy.

“I think that if our staff and our students continue to implement the things that we have been doing over the last couple of weeks, I think that we will continue to see those numbers go down,” Thomas said.

“We are hopeful that our cases will continue to go down but also that the number of people who have passed away will continue to decline as well,” Fagan said.

Fagan said even with the recent decline, they are mindful that numbers could increase once again at a moment’s notice, so they will continue to do everything they can to keep those numbers down.

