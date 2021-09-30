Wichita Falls church offering to bless animals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Do you consider your pet a blessing in your life? Well this weekend, you have a chance to actually go and get them blessed!

Church of the Good Shepherd in downtown Wichita Falls will be offering a service for the blessing of the animals, and it’s just one of many Christian churches worldwide that are celebrating the Feast of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals.

“This is just one of those positive, happy, feel good stories that I think we need right now,” said Pastor Brian Chase with Church of the Good Shepherd. “Come on out with your animals, have a little bit of fun, do something nice for your pet, let your pet meet some other animals and have some fun at church.”

The service will happen on Sunday at 6 p.m. and Pastor Chase said to bring any and all pets or even farm animals.

