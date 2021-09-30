City Guide
Widespread showers and storms are possible this afternoon

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we are looking at more storm chances. Today, we have a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. Primary threats with these storms will be hail and strong winds. The high for today will be 88. However, thanks to a cold front moving through the area, we will cool down going into Friday. Friday, we will have a high of 79 with a 50% chance for more storms. Heading into the weekend, we are going to see nice fall-like weather. Saturday, we will have a 30% chance for showers and storms. These rain chances will primarily be in the morning hours. By Saturday evening, we will dry out. Saturday and Sunday, we will have a high of 82.

