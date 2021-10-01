City Guide
2 deaths, 62 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 32 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Friday, Oct. 1.

64 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There were 14 deaths and 434 new cases reported this week. 86% of the new cases were not vaccinated, compared to 80% last week. 12 of the 14 patient who died were not vaccinated.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, September 27, 2021640s, 50s, 60s (2), 70s, 90s9866
Tuesday, September 28, 2021350s, 70s, 80s8263
Wednesday, September 29, 20210--9262
Thursday, September 30, 2021330s, 80s, 90s10060
Friday, October 1, 2021260s, 70s6264

Last week, there were a total of 19 COVID-19 related deaths, 18 of which were not vaccinated. 80% of the 515 new cases were not vaccinated; of the 63 hospitalizations, nine were vaccine breakthrough cases and 1 was a reinfection (who is also a vaccine breakthrough case).

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly before a surge in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

The Health District has 62 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending October 1, 2021, to 434. There were 14 deaths total reported; Case 20,129 (60s), Case 20,249 (90s), Case 20,077 (50s), Case 19,009 (70s), Case 19,076 (40s), Case 18,234 (60s), Case 20,180 (80s, vaccinated Pfizer), Case 20,484 (70s), Case 20,596 (50s), Case 18,226 (30s), Case 19,682 (80s, vaccinated Moderna), Case 20,248 (90s), Case 20,910 (60s) and Case 19,610 (70s).

For the week ending October 1, 2021, there are 434 new cases, 64 hospitalizations, and 789 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 86%.

To date, Wichita County has had 181 reinfections (up 9). There are also a total of 721 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 63).

Of the 64 individuals hospitalized today, 10 are vaccine breakthrough cases and 1 is a reinfection (who is also a vaccine breakthrough case).

For the week ending October 1, 2021, the positivity rate is 18%.

Total Hospitalizations = 64

Stable - 40, Critical - 24

Age RangeStableCritical
0-510
6-1000
11-1900
20-2911
30-3932
40-4936
50-5993
60-6968
70-7964
80+110

