City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

50 Plus Zone hosts 3rd annual Hee Haw event

By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the 50 Plus Zone got together Thursday for the first time since the pandemic began. The club members spent 20 months apart so they decided to celebrate with a dinner and theater show.

Catherine Geil, senior program coordinator of the club, said they recreated the Hee Haw show which aired in 1969. Due to COVID, only 80 members are allowed to attend each night.

Thursday was the last night for the show and Geil said it took participants six weeks to prepare for the event.

“Combing through the 34 years of Hee Haw and finding the funnier skits that we could recreate here on our stage,” said Geil.

Members enjoyed a fried chicken dinner and got to listen to a bunch of classic western music from the 60s and 70s. Geil said it’s a great time for the members to see each other again and appreciate good, clean humor.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barboza always had a smile on her face to anyone and she never met a stranger
Wichita County mourns the loss of longtime employee
WF thrift store a blessing for community
WF thrift store a blessing for community
At least 1 injured after crash on Kemp, Ave. L
At least 1 injured after crash on Kemp, Ave. L
Texas bearing brunt of salmonella outbreak
Texas bearing brunt of salmonella outbreak
Concrete slab laid at 615 7th street
Concrete slab laid at 615 7th street

Latest News

The program is in need of 17 mentors for 12 boys and five girls.
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of positive role models
Several nursing students are participating in hospital clinicals that are requiring them to get...
Nursing students want a choice when it comes to getting vaccinated
She will be medically transported back to her family on Friday.
Archer City woman returning home after being in intensive care for months
Roughly twenty Texas high school football matches are taking place each Friday night in Texoma...
North Texas Football Officials struggling with massive shortage