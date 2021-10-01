50 Plus Zone hosts 3rd annual Hee Haw event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the 50 Plus Zone got together Thursday for the first time since the pandemic began. The club members spent 20 months apart so they decided to celebrate with a dinner and theater show.

Catherine Geil, senior program coordinator of the club, said they recreated the Hee Haw show which aired in 1969. Due to COVID, only 80 members are allowed to attend each night.

Thursday was the last night for the show and Geil said it took participants six weeks to prepare for the event.

“Combing through the 34 years of Hee Haw and finding the funnier skits that we could recreate here on our stage,” said Geil.

Members enjoyed a fried chicken dinner and got to listen to a bunch of classic western music from the 60s and 70s. Geil said it’s a great time for the members to see each other again and appreciate good, clean humor.

