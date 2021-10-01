City Guide
Archer City woman returning home after being in intensive care for months

By Michael Grace and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - After spending over two months in a Florida hospital, Archer City resident Tammy Lay is finally returning home.

In August, News Channel 6 shared the story of Lay’s trip to Florida that left her in the ER after she developed severe pneumonia. She was unresponsive until two weeks ago and now, after support from a GoFundMe and the generosity of those around Texoma, she will be medically transported back to her family on Friday.

“Lots of prayers, by the grace of God because we almost lost her and to not, you know, when you get that close to that point and then you don’t lose them, it just makes you more aware and makes you appreciate things more,” said Beverly Vinson, Tammy’s sister.

We’d like to thank all of our viewers who donated to that GoFundMe to help Tammy come home.

