City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Band of the Week: City View Mustangs

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday night lights wouldn’t be the same without the roaring performance of the band, who add musical backdrops to intense football games.

The City View Mustangs, however, know that being in the group stretches beyond just the music.

“Knowing I have these kids to see, it gets me out of bed every morning,” said band director Terah Shawver. “Having lost my husband seven years ago, they’re the reason why I keep going.”

Shawver has directed the City View band for the last 30 years, and the group has thrived under her leadership. Many students spoke to News Channel 6 about the strong friendships they have made through the organization, and encouraged others to find similar bonds by joining.

But that’s not to say that this is an insular group: the high schoolers make sure to branch out, and several other student organizations are represented within the band itself.

“I’m actually cheer captain,” said one student. “It’s fun being able to do both -- have time playing with the band, and then go back to cheering for the boys.”

Jourdain Durham also splits his time during games, playing for the football team and marching in the band: ”You can just say I love the field in general,” he grinned.

Other school activities aside, we’re glad that the City View band let us see past the music and into their great organization.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barboza always had a smile on her face to anyone and she never met a stranger
Wichita County mourns the loss of longtime employee
At least 1 injured after crash on Kemp, Ave. L
At least 1 injured after crash on Kemp, Ave. L
Anthony Casterberry, 47.
Aggravated assault case leads to life in prison
Raymond Demarcus Williams, 39.
WF man arrested on Comanche County warrant, drug charges
Concrete slab laid at 615 7th street
Concrete slab laid at 615 7th street

Latest News

.
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office celebrating National Night Out
The program is in need of 17 mentors for 12 boys and five girls.
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of positive role models
Hometown Pride Tour: Boomtown Blowout returns to Burkburnett
Hometown Pride Tour: Boomtown Blowout returns to Burkburnett
frontline workers museum in Dublin TX
Tila’s Travels: Dublin Home To Four Museums