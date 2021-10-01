Band of the Week: City View Mustangs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday night lights wouldn’t be the same without the roaring performance of the band, who add musical backdrops to intense football games.

The City View Mustangs, however, know that being in the group stretches beyond just the music.

“Knowing I have these kids to see, it gets me out of bed every morning,” said band director Terah Shawver. “Having lost my husband seven years ago, they’re the reason why I keep going.”

Shawver has directed the City View band for the last 30 years, and the group has thrived under her leadership. Many students spoke to News Channel 6 about the strong friendships they have made through the organization, and encouraged others to find similar bonds by joining.

But that’s not to say that this is an insular group: the high schoolers make sure to branch out, and several other student organizations are represented within the band itself.

“I’m actually cheer captain,” said one student. “It’s fun being able to do both -- have time playing with the band, and then go back to cheering for the boys.”

Jourdain Durham also splits his time during games, playing for the football team and marching in the band: ”You can just say I love the field in general,” he grinned.

Other school activities aside, we’re glad that the City View band let us see past the music and into their great organization.

