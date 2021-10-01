City Guide
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of positive role models

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Big Brothers Big Sisters program of Wichita County is in need of 17 mentors for 12 boys and five girls.

The nonprofit’s organizers say COVID-19 has continued to have a big impact on their community-based programs and site programs where adult mentors spend quality time with their littles.

“Maybe there’s a comfort level to go out into these places but there’s plenty of things to do outside,” said said Dwayne Bivona, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters. “I can’t stress how important it is and what changes can happen in that child’s life when they have a positive dependable adult friend.”

Bivona said while they may be short on volunteers, they continue to receive donations from the Wichita Falls community. They also have an upcoming fundraiser ‘Dancing For the Stars’ on Oct. 15.

For more information on their programs and upcoming fundraisers, visit their website.

