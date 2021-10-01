Buffy is looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meet Buffy, a sweet puppy who’s hoping for a home.

While this sweet girl was named for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, she’s definitely a lover instead of a fighter. She showered Paige with gentle kisses during the broadcast, and quickly cozied up to the many crew members that wanted to hold her before and after the show.

Buffy arrived at Wichita Falls Animal Services with two siblings from her litter. They’ve since been adopted, leaving Buffy alone in the shelter as she waits to find that perfect match.

At eight to ten weeks old, Buffy is a very young puppy. Shelter staff think she’s a mixed breed, and speculate that she could be anywhere from medium to large when fully grown. One thing’s for sure: Buffy is a sweet creature who loves to play with toys and make new friends.

You must be at least 18 years old to adopt Buffy. There is a $40 adoption fee that covers basic vaccinations, medical care, and a city license.

Buffy and other adoptable animals be viewed by visiting the Animal Services Center’s website. Potential adopters can also meet animals waiting on their forever homes by visiting 1207 Hatton Road, which is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further questions, call (940) 761-8894.

