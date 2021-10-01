Hometown Pride Tour: Boomtown Blowout returns to Burkburnett

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our Hometown Pride Tour made its third stop in Burkburnett on Thursday, this time with an oldie but a goodie.

The Boomtown Blowout is a bike ride that will take place for the first time in 25 years.

“We are bringing it back,” said Deanna Erskine, Burkburnett Chamber vice president. “We used to do the Glow Run every year in conjunction with the Friendship Festival and we decided to freshen things up and kind of bring back something old that seems to be the popular thing to do now, so we brought it back and we have high hopes that it’s going to be a great event.”

The Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce said they hope to see over 100 people show up for the Boomtown Blowout to ride their bikes and support the community they call home.

“We have a five-mile run, we have a race, we have a 15-mile and a 25-mile ride,” said Erskine. “Like I said, Friendship Fest is here so we’re going to have several small-booth vendors and you’re going to be supporting those small businesses, it’s somebody selling something they’ve made from their own home.”

And most importantly have a day of fun and fellowship.

“Honestly, to see the families with the kids and getting to ride their bikes together, that to me is going to be a good time,” said Erskine. “I know my daughter is going to have a group of her friends and they’re all just gonna go ride the five-mile route, they’re going to have a blast.”

Erskine said something they are also bringing back from the original Boomtown Blowout are water weenies, water guns that families would spray their loved ones with as they rode. The Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce said they already have several people reaching out to make sure those will be a part of the event.

