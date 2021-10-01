City Guide
Nursing students want a choice when it comes to getting vaccinated

Several Vernon College nursing students are participating in hospital clinicals that are requiring them to get vaccinated
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the deadline for healthcare workers to get fully vaccinated against COVID approaches, Vernon College is seeing some fallout in it’s nursing program. Nursing students say President Joe Biden‘s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is impacting them before they graduate.

Several Vernon College nursing students are participating in hospital clinicals that are requiring those vaccines.

“I’m still really up in the air. I’ve come a really long way and I just would like options. I think a lot of other students and employees would love options as well,” said Kayla Brockington, senior nursing student at Vernon College.

A decision that is not being left up to Vernon College but one coming from clinical partners like Kell West and United Regional.

Since they participate in Medicare and Medicaid, their employees and students who use their facilities for clinicals have to be vaccinated.

“It was a lot of stress because we knew that there was going to be a lot of adverse reactions to that requirement,” said Mary Rivard, Director of Nursing at Vernon College.

According to Rivard, in the past two weeks there have five students who have dropped out of the nursing program, while others are trying to get exemptions or deferrals from the vaccines.

“I was going to try and get an exemption but I just found out that tomorrow is the last day. So I need to get on that,” said Brockington.

“I think vaccines are an important part of keeping our community safe but I understand that concern about somebody telling me I have to do something,” said Rivard. “We already have a shortage and now with the mandate in place we’re seeing even more nurses resigning. Unfortunately I think it will continue to get worse over the next couple of years.”

“I would like to see maybe like being able to get COVID-19 test as an option,” said Brockington. “We’re always taught that our patients have the right to decline medical procedures if they don’t feel comfortable, so I just don’t understand why this vaccine is any different.”

Vernon College nursing students must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 or have exemptions or deferrals in place to complete their clinicals programs to finally earn their nursing degrees.

